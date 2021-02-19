Hunar Haat: Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate Delhi Edition On February 21

Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Hunar Haat in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the 26th edition of Hunar Haat in Delhi on Sunday. The Hunar Haat will bring together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city. Union shipping and waterways minister, Mansukh Mandaviya will be the chief guest at the inauguration of the Hunar Haat and Lok Sabha lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi will also be present on the occasion as the guest of honour, an official statement said.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the Hunar Haat based on the theme of "Vocal for Local" from February 20 to March 1. More than 600 craftsmen from more than 31 States and Union Territories will be participating in the Hunar Haat, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, and several other states will display and sell their unique handmade products.

Mr Naqvi said handmade products from every corner of the country would be available under one roof at the Hunar Haat. The visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at the Bawarchikhana or chef's corner. Besides, the people will also enjoy various cultural and musical programmes to be presented by wellknown artistes at the Hunar Haat.

The Hunar Haat is an example of 'unity in diversity' in India, Mr Naqvi said. A "perfect platform" to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, Hunar Haat has provided employment opportunities to more than five lakh people so far he added.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7,50,000 artisans through 75 Hunar Haats by 2022 when India will celebrate its 75 years of Independence.

The Hunar Haat is available online at hunarhaat.org and on Government e-Marketplace portal. Indians living abroad can buy products online as well.