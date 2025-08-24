'India Looks Really Beautiful From Space': Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Recalls Axiom-4

India looks "beautiful" from space due to its unique positioning and shape according to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla who became the second Indian to go to space.

Addressing the Felicitation Function for Gaganyatris in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Group Captain Shukla recalled his time at the International Space Station and said that he recorded a clip of India from space.

"I have a small clip from space that I tried to capture of India. And India does look really beautiful. I'm not just saying it because all of us are Indians and we are sitting here, but I think that if you speak to any astronaut who is there on the station..."

"The unique positioning and the shape, especially at night if you pass over India from the Indian Ocean, south to north, I think it is probably one of the most beautiful sights that you can ever see in your life," Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla added.

In his presentation the IAF officer showed an upside down earth lit with the green glow of Oxygen and a sky dotted with stars on the bottom. He pointed out Bengaluru and Hyderabad and also mentioned that the astronauts could see the sunrise of the Earth from the orbit.

"This was the sight you saw 16 times a day and you never really got bored," Mr Shukla said.

The Group Captain expressed gratitude to the Indian Air Force for his achievements.

"Whatever I've gone through and whatever I've achieved, I feel that the background that I had or the preparation that I had for years by being in this uniform and by being in the Air Force, that any one of us who's sitting here would have done an equally good job. And that is the confidence I carry with me whenever I see whatever life throws at you, the kind of character that the Air Force has built up for all the people sitting here," he said.

Recalling his journey in the Air Force, he added, "When I joined the Air Force I was really shy and reserved...doubting my decisions. But the Air Force picked me up from that position and brought me where I am today, and that has been transformational for me. Cockpit has been my greatest teacher. I owe it to this uniform I am wearing. Thank you to the Indian Air Force."

Group Captain Shukla shared an anecdote from his first interaction with Astronaut Peggy Whitson, the Commander of the Axiom-4 mission.

"I was shy, but the Air Force has put me at the other end of the spectrum. When I went for this mission, my commander was Peggy Whitson, who is the most experienced astronaut, having spent 695 days in space. My first joke to her was, 'Do you know what the difference is between God and a pilot?' She said 'No', and I replied 'God does not think he is the pilot'," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his other colleagues, Group Captain P V Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan and Group Captain Angad Pratap.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, and Air Force Chief, Air Marshal AP Singh, were also present at the event.

Lauding their exemplary temperament during rigorous training, Rajnath Singh hailed them as the pride of India, embodying the nation's soaring ambitions in space exploration.

"The temperament shown by all of you during the training was not only impressive in itself, but I would say excellent...I am really feeling proud to welcome and congratulate the son of Mother India, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his colleagues, Group Captain P V Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan and Group Captain Angad Pratap. All the countrymen are proud of you all. And they are proud because you all have made the countrymen proud," he said.

Mr Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in Delhi on August 17.

