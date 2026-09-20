Humayun Kabir-Led AJUP's State Secretary Arrested With Fake Notes, Arms In Bengal

The state secretary of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, headed by Humayun Kabir, has been arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad district with a large quantity of fake currency and illegal arms, police said on Saturday.

The development came days ahead of the October 6 Rejinagar Assembly bypoll, where the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) has fielded Golam Nabi Azad, the son of its chief Kabir, who vacated the seat to retain Nawda upon winning both in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Ashik Iqbal was arrested late on Friday night during vehicle checking at a police picket in Murshidabad district's Hariharpara, an official said, adding that another person travelling with Iqbal was also held.

According to police, an SUV was intercepted near the Garinama area, and its checking led to the recovery of 108 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination, two firearms and four rounds of ammunition.

A senior police officer said the arrests were made during a routine checking operation and the source as well as the intended use of the fake currency and weapons were being investigated.

Investigators are also probing whether the counterfeit currency was intended to be used during the election and whether the accused had been involved in the circulation or use of fake notes earlier.

Interestingly, an Independent candidate for the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll was arrested on Saturday in a five-year-old case of a clash between two groups during the 2021 state elections, police said.

The Baharampur police on Saturday also sent a notice to the AJUP chief, directing him to appear before investigating officers on Monday in a case registered over an alleged conspiracy to foment tension between two communities.

A senior officer said the case was registered on September 14 after police recently released an audio recording during a press conference in Berhampore. Police claimed the conversation indicated a possible conspiracy to instigate tension between two communities.

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