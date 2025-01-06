Human Remains Found Inside Fridge Of Abandoned House In Kerala

Human remains, including a skull and bones, were found inside an abandoned house near Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district on Monday, police said.

The remains were found stored in a fridge within the house, which has reportedly remained unoccupied for two decades.

The property, situated on an expansive private estate, had been locked and neglected throughout this period.

Police launched an inspection of the house following a tip-off received at the Chottanikkara police station.

The discovery was made during their search of the premises.

Police said they have launched a detailed investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)