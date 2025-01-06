Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Human Remains Found Inside Fridge Of Abandoned House In Kerala

The remains were found stored in a fridge within the house, which has reportedly remained unoccupied for two decades.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Human Remains Found Inside Fridge Of Abandoned House In Kerala
Police launched an inspection of the house following a tip-off. (Representational)
Kochi:

Human remains, including a skull and bones, were found inside an abandoned house near Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district on Monday, police said.

The remains were found stored in a fridge within the house, which has reportedly remained unoccupied for two decades.

The property, situated on an expansive private estate, had been locked and neglected throughout this period.

Police launched an inspection of the house following a tip-off received at the Chottanikkara police station.

The discovery was made during their search of the premises.

Police said they have launched a detailed investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kerala News, Human Remains Found In Fridge, Human Remains Found In Fridge In Kerala
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.