Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's frequent visits to Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections have triggered another political controversy. His Deputy Dushyant Chautala has now joined Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in targeting him over his political engagements in the neighbouring state.

Taking a sharp dig at Saini, the Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the Haryana Chief Minister was unable to focus on the problems of his own state but was dreaming of forming a BJP government in Punjab, where the party has so far failed to capture power.

Chautala claimed that Saini spends four out of every 24 hours in Punjab, and questioned why the Haryana Chief Minister was devoting so much time to the neighbouring state when pressing issues remained unresolved at home.

He pointed out that Haryana's young men and women were struggling with unemployment, farmers were facing multiple challenges and people were waiting for solutions to their problems.

But instead of focusing on these concerns, Saini was busy pursuing the BJP's political ambitions in Punjab, Chautala alleged.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also took aim at Saini over his repeated visits to Punjab.

Saini has been increasingly active in Punjab as the BJP intensifies preparations for the 2027 assembly elections.

The Haryana Chief Minister has been attending party programmes, addressing gatherings and interacting with political leaders while projecting the state's governance model as an alternative to the Mann-led AAP government.

The BJP is attempting to strengthen its organisational presence beyond its traditional urban support base and make inroads into rural Punjab. The party has also been inducting leaders from rival political formations as it prepares for the electoral contest.

Saini has repeatedly targeted the AAP government over unemployment, drug use, law and order and alleged failures in fulfilling poll promises. He has also been highlighting employment opportunities and governance initiatives in Haryana to woo Punjab's young voters.

Chautala's attack, however, shifts focus from the BJP's Punjab campaign to Saini's performance in his own state.

By raising questions about unemployment, farmers' concerns and other public issues in Haryana, the former Deputy Chief Minister has sought to challenge the political narrative being projected by Saini in Punjab.

With Mann having already questioned Saini's frequent Punjab engagements and Chautala now sharpening the attack, the Haryana Chief Minister is facing criticism over his political outreach even as the BJP looks to make Punjab a major electoral battleground in 2027.