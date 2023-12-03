Honda To Raise Car Prices In India From Next Month. See Details

Japanese carmaker Honda sells three models -- Elevate, City, and Amaze -- in India (Representational)

Honda Cars India plans to increase the prices of its vehicles from January to partially offset the impact of the riding input costs, according to a senior company official.

The Japanese carmaker sells three models -- Elevate, City, and Amaze -- in India.

In an interaction with news agency PTI, Honda Cars India Vice President (Marketing and Sales) Kunal Behl said the company will increase the prices of its models from next month due to pressure on input costs.

"The model-wise amount of increase will be finalised by the end of this month. Our new model Elevate which was launched at an introductory price has been well received by the market with very high customer consideration. The introductory price will be valid till December 23 and the price will be revised from January 2024," he noted.

Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Audi India have also announced plans to hike prices of their passenger vehicles from January 2024 citing reasons, including cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity rates.

Besides, Tata Motors and Mercedes-Benz India are mulling increasing the prices of their models from January.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)