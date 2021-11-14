To Honour Tribal People, November 15 To Be Observed As 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas': Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at 29th meeting of Southern Zonal Council in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The Centre has decided to observe November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,' every year in honour of tribal people's contribution in the freedom movement and nation building, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday.

"The Government of India has decided to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The day will be observed in various formats over a week to highlight the contribution of tribal communities to India's freedom struggle and national development," Mr Shah announced at the Southern Zonal Council meeting.

Mr Shah urged the Chief Ministers to develop an action plan in their respective states to showcase and highlight the contribution of tribals to India's freedom struggle and also the development of their states.

Honouring the contributions of the tribal people on Nov 15 would commence from this year.