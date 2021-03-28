PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat Ahead Of Holi: ''New Beginnings, New Possibilities''

Holi 2021: Ahead of Holi, PM Modi greeted people of India in his 75th Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, ahead of Holi, extended greetings to citizens in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. This was the 75th edition of Mann Ki Baat. "Any new beginning is always very special. A new beginning means new possibilities, new efforts. And, new efforts mean new energy and new vigour. That is the reason a new beginning is celebrated in different states...in our culture full of diversity. Holi too is a tradition to celebrate Basant, the spring season as a festival." PM Modi said as we celebrate Holi with colours, "flowers start blooming and the nature comes alive."

"The new year will also be celebrated in different regions of the country soon. Be it Ugadi or Puthandu, Gudi Padwa or Bihu, Navreh or Poila Boishakh or Baisakhi - the whole country will be soaked in the colours of zeal, enthusiasm and new expectations,'' PM Modi said. Around the same time, Kerala will also celebrate the beautiful festival of Vishu, he added.

If you haven't heard the 75th Mann Ki Baat of PM Modi, here is the link:

Missed 75th edition of #MannKiBaat ?



Listen now - https://t.co/DB8F6gJvjSpic.twitter.com/7yCsHV5aPU — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) March 28, 2021

"Soonafter, the auspicious Chaitra Navratri will also come. On the ninth day of the month of Chaitra, we have Ram Navami. It is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama and the beginning of a new era of justice, parakram and valour," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the country will mark Easter on April 4. "Easter is observed as a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Symbolically, Easter is associated with the new beginning of life. Easter is a symbol of the resurrection of expectations," PM Modi said adding that "on this holy occasion, I greet not only the Christian community in India but also Christians across the world."

Prime Minister Modi spoke about another festival, which reminds us of our constitutional rights and duties - the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on April 14. Ambedkar Jayanti during 'Amrit Mahotsav', is "even more special" he said. "I am sure that we will make this birth anniversary of Babasaheb a memorable one by making a resolve to do our duties and paying tribute to him.