Happy Holi 2021: Holi Wishes, Images, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp Status

Happy Holi 2021: The festival of colours, fun, love and happiness - Holi or Vasant Utsav - is here. It is Holika Dahan or Choti Holi today. After the religious rituals of Choti Holi, tomorrow the Rangwali Holi will be celebrated. Holi used be to celebrated largely by Hindus but over the years it is celebrated by one and all and people of all communities come together and enjoy smearing each other with colours. Holi has become a celebration of brotherhood. After Diwali, Holi is perhaps the most popular festival in India. This year amid the Covid pandemic it's best to be safe and meet and greet each other online and there are restrictions in place to check the spread of the infection. Here are Holi wishes, messages and cards you can send to your loved ones. You can also customize it with your own words and music.Happy Holi!

Wishing you a very happy and colourful Holi. Happy Holi! May all the seven uof the rainbow bring cheer in your life. Happy Holi! This Holi, may you be blessed with happiness and good health. Happy Holi! Colours bring so much joy! May the joy always remain in your life! Happy Holi! Rang, pichkari hai taiyaar, Aao manayein Holi ka pyara tyohaar! Happy Holi everyone. May your life filled with colours. Sending you lot's of love. Happy Holi! May your Holi be filled with sweet memories. Happy Holi! My heartiest greetings and best wishes to everyone on Holi. Happy Holi! Warm wishes on Holi. May your Holi be as sweet as the gujiya and thandai. This Holi, stay safe and stay home. Have a great day with family and friends. Happy Holi! Happy Holi! Spread love on the festival of colours May this festival brings you joy, happiness and peace. Happy Holi! Hope your life is filled with all the colours of love and happiness this Holi Wishing you and your family a very bright, colourful and joyful Holi May this day become a very colourful and beautiful day of your life. Happy Holi! May this Holi bring lots and lots of colourful days in your life. Happy Holi! Wish you plenty of happiness and love on the festival of colours! Happy Holi! Colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love - may all be yours. Happy Holi! Nayi khushi aur nayi umang key sath rango ka parav mana lo! Happy Holi!

Wish you a safe and colourful Holi this year. Enjoy the day to the fullest. Happy Holi! I wish you a Happy and colorful Holi! The best part of the year has arrived. Holi Hai! Let's make this Holi memmorable dear, Happy Holi!

Happy Holi! Bura na mano Holi hai! Holi Hai! Colours of Happiness Cheers! Happy Holi!



Holi is the celebration of joy, unity, and love. Happy to all my FB friends! Dear FB friends, may the spirit of Holi bring you joy! Happy Holi! Wish you a very Happy Holi! Cheers to all my FB friends I may not meet you everyday but you are always on my mind! Happy Holi! Let the vibrant festival of colours bring joy and jubilation. Happy Holi!

