Happy Holi 2021: Wishes, Images, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp Status, Photos

Today is Holi. India's most colourful and vibrant festival - symbolizing happiness, new beginnings and hope - is here. Holi is a festival that people across the country look forward to. Holi announces the arrival of spring through the blossoming of lovely colourful flowers - Palash, known as the flame of the forest and Amaltas or 'Shonajhuri'. Holi this year amid the Covid pandemic is a low-key affair, with many restrictions in place but they are for the benefit of the people of the country. Public Holi celebrations are not allowed to check the spread of the deadly virus and experts have advised people to avoid large gatherings. This Holi, make is special and connect with friends across continents over video calls or other online platforms. You can also share Holi wishes and messages with people. Here are a few we have put together for you. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi wishes: "Wishing you a Holi filled with sweet memories. Happy Holi!"

Wishing you a very happy and colourful Holi. Happy Holi!

May all the seven uof the rainbow bring cheer in your life. Happy Holi!

This Holi, may you be blessed with happiness and good health. Happy Holi!

Colours bring so much joy! May the joy always remain in your life! Happy Holi!

Rang, pichkari hai taiyaar, Aao manayein Holi ka pyara tyohaar!

Happy Holi everyone. May your life filled with colours.

Sending you lot's of love. Happy Holi!

May your Holi be filled with sweet memories. Happy Holi!

My heartiest greetings and best wishes to everyone on Holi. Happy Holi!

Warm wishes on Holi. May your Holi be as sweet as the gujiya and thandai.

Wish you a safe and colourful Holi this year.

Enjoy the day to the fullest. Happy Holi!

I wish you a Happy and colorful Holi!

The best part of the year has arrived. Holi Hai!

Let's make this Holi memmorable dear, Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2021!

Wishing you a safe and Happy Holi!