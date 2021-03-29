Happy Holi: Dia Mirza's ''Living Colours'' And 10 Best Holi Twitter Posts

Happy Holi 2021 Images: Dia Mirza's ''living colours of Holi''. Happy Holi!

On Holi Today, wishes and messages on staying safe amid the surge in Covid-19 cases are flooding Twitter. Celebrities, political leaders and other are posting lovely messages and images. Dia Mirza, actor and green crusader posted a collage of lovely spring flowers on Holi. ''The living colours of our world... Happy Holi'', she wrote on the microblgging site. She also wrote about using playing Holi with organic colours as they are ''sustainable and healthy. Actor Diana Penty posted a wonderful video of her with Holi gulal on a plate. ''Hope you are home and safe,'' she wrote.

Happy Holi 🌸🌺🌼 Love the organic gulaal made by Phool! @ReachoutToPhool



Sustainable, healthy and beautiful colours to celebrate with. Have a great day everyone. pic.twitter.com/Oy9Jqx99hw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 29, 2021

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also had a ''stay safe'' message for fans on Holi today.

Happy Holi ❤️ May this festival of colours bring you happiness, love and joy. Stay safe everyone 😊 pic.twitter.com/EhMqInKos8 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 29, 2021

The Indian Army greeted the countrymen on the festival of colours. ''Let's pay hoomage to the brave soldiers who died on the line of duty,'' the army's Holi message on Twitter said,

सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे और #भारतीयसेना के सभी पद देशवासियों को होली की शुभकामनाएं देते हैं।



आईये आज हम अपने वीर शहीदों को नमन करें। pic.twitter.com/sRfc6rBSOp — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 29, 2021

Inuin Minister Jitendra Singh posted a stunning pic of a tricolour balloon and wrote: ''The colours of life we live for...''

Nation eternally indebted to #IndianAirForce! pic.twitter.com/wyrZ5QMM3i — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 29, 2021

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit posted a lively throwback pic with her husband Dr Nene and greeted people ''Happy Holi''.

This year is different so join me to celebrate the festive joy virtually by sharing your throwback Holi pictures. Here's mine 😋 Happy Holi, everyone! #VirtualHoliWithMD. pic.twitter.com/R5jgAokaVK — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 29, 2021

This is perhaps one of the most lively Holi Twitter posts bringing out the spirit of the spring festival - of course in pre-pandemic times.

Actor Neha Dhupia's Holi pics are all about a cozy threesome Holi with husband and kid.

''In times as isolated as these, I hope the goodness of our actions always triumph the evils around the world. Happy Holi,'' wrote actor Sonam Kapoor.

In times as isolated as these, I hope the goodness of our actions always triumph the evils around the world. Happy Holi! 💕



Ringing in Holi festivities by celebrating timelessness with my forever favourite Anamika Khanna.#SonamKapoorXAnamikaKhannapic.twitter.com/rvKNZaOhOY — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 28, 2021

Wish you a safe and Happy Holi!