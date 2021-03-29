Happy Holi: Dia Mirza's ''Living Colours'' And 10 Best Holi Twitter Posts

Happy Holi: Here is a collection of 10 beautiful Holi pics and messages on Twitter. One big message is loud and clear - ''stay safe, stay home'' - amid the pandemic.

Happy Holi 2021 Images: Dia Mirza's ''living colours of Holi''. Happy Holi!

On Holi Today, wishes and messages on staying safe amid the surge in Covid-19 cases are flooding Twitter. Celebrities, political leaders and other are posting lovely messages and images.  Dia Mirza, actor and green crusader posted a collage of lovely spring flowers on Holi. ''The living colours of our world... Happy Holi'', she wrote on the microblgging site. She also wrote about using playing Holi with organic colours as they are ''sustainable and healthy. Actor Diana Penty posted a wonderful video of her with Holi gulal on a plate. ''Hope you are home and safe,'' she wrote.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also had a ''stay safe'' message for fans on Holi today.

The Indian Army greeted the countrymen on the festival of colours. ''Let's pay hoomage to the brave soldiers who died on the line of duty,'' the army's Holi message on Twitter said,

Inuin Minister Jitendra Singh posted a stunning pic of a tricolour balloon and wrote: ''The colours of life we live for...''

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit posted a lively throwback pic with her husband Dr Nene and greeted people ''Happy Holi''.

This is perhaps one of the most lively Holi Twitter posts bringing out the spirit of the spring festival - of course in pre-pandemic times. 

Actor Neha Dhupia's Holi pics are all about a cozy threesome Holi with husband and kid.

''In times as isolated as these, I hope the goodness of our actions always triumph the evils around the world. Happy Holi,'' wrote actor Sonam Kapoor.

Wish you a safe and Happy Holi!