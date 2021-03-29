Holi 2021: Twitter Abuzz With Holi Wishes From Leaders Across Parties

Holi 2021 images: Leaders across political parties wish people on Holi today

It's Holi today! The vibrant spring festival of India that brings joy is being celebrated across the country. Permission have not been given for public Holi gatherings due to the surge in Covid infections and everyone is appealing to people to play Holi at home and stay safe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other minister and leaders of political parties have been posting ''Happy Holi'' messages and greetings on Twitter.

''Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi..,'' tweeted Amit Shah. Holi istands for ''unity and goodwill'' he wrote.

समस्त देशवासियों को ‘होली' के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



रंग-उमंग, एकता और सद्भावना का यह महापर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और सौभाग्य लाए। pic.twitter.com/5ZAdWKjEJ3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2021

Union Minister Smriti Irani posted, ''...may this great festival of colour bring happiness, prosperity and happiness to all of us.'' Rajnath Singh wrote on the microblogging site: ''Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bless you with happiness, health and prosperity.''

समस्त देशवासियों को रंगों के उत्सव होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



रंगों का यह महापर्व हम सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं खुशियों का संचार लाये। pic.twitter.com/efOE6acdld — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 29, 2021

होली के पर्व पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। रंगो का यह त्योहार आप सभी के जीवन में हर्ष और उल्लास के साथ साथ उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं समृद्धि लेकर आए।



Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bless you with happiness, health & prosperity. pic.twitter.com/D4cehpWfrG — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 29, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requested people to ''Follow the corona guidelines and be safe....Happy Holi to all...,'' he tweeted.

Here's a look at few more stunning Holi wishes on Twitter:

#HappyHoli

The Colours We Live For!

Nation eternally indebted to #IndianAirForce! pic.twitter.com/wyrZ5QMM3i — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 29, 2021

Wishing all celebrants a Happy Holi! pic.twitter.com/sunDzSL4op — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2021

Happy Holi!