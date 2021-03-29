Holi 2021: Twitter Abuzz With Holi Wishes From Leaders Across Parties

It's Holi today! The vibrant spring festival of India that brings joy is being celebrated across the country. Permission have not been given for public Holi gatherings due to the surge in Covid infections and everyone is appealing to people to play Holi at home and stay safe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other minister and leaders of political parties have been posting ''Happy Holi'' messages and greetings on Twitter.
''Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi..,'' tweeted Amit Shah. Holi istands for ''unity and goodwill'' he wrote.
समस्त देशवासियों को ‘होली' के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2021
रंग-उमंग, एकता और सद्भावना का यह महापर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और सौभाग्य लाए। pic.twitter.com/5ZAdWKjEJ3
Union Minister Smriti Irani posted, ''...may this great festival of colour bring happiness, prosperity and happiness to all of us.'' Rajnath Singh wrote on the microblogging site: ''Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bless you with happiness, health and prosperity.''
समस्त देशवासियों को रंगों के उत्सव होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 29, 2021
रंगों का यह महापर्व हम सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं खुशियों का संचार लाये। pic.twitter.com/efOE6acdld
होली के पर्व पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। रंगो का यह त्योहार आप सभी के जीवन में हर्ष और उल्लास के साथ साथ उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं समृद्धि लेकर आए।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 29, 2021
Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bless you with happiness, health & prosperity. pic.twitter.com/D4cehpWfrG
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requested people to ''Follow the corona guidelines and be safe....Happy Holi to all...,'' he tweeted.
हमारे देश की विविधताओं के सभी रंगों के त्यौहार होली की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2021
कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का पालन करें- सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/QFdWk8ps9L
Here's a look at few more stunning Holi wishes on Twitter:
#HappyHoli— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 29, 2021
The Colours We Live For!
Nation eternally indebted to #IndianAirForce! pic.twitter.com/wyrZ5QMM3i
Wishing all celebrants a Happy Holi! pic.twitter.com/sunDzSL4op— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2021
अनेकता में एकता भारत की विशेषता है, मुझे खुशी है कि इसी विशेषता के साथ आज देशभर में होली का पर्व मनाया जा रहा है। लेकिन ध्यान रहें, होली खेलते समय COVID-19 के प्रति सावधानी बरतें, सिर्फ प्राकृतिक रंगों की गुलाल उड़ाएं तथा पानी का विवेकपूर्ण उपयोग करें।#HappyHolipic.twitter.com/CMY6I2PcPQ— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 29, 2021
Happy holi #Holi2021pic.twitter.com/wcWRpI2laf— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 28, 2021
Happy Holi!