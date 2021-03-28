Holi 2021: 6 Rangoli Designs To Cheer Up Your Holi. Happy Holi!

Holi 2021: Make Holi rangolis are add cheer to your home. Happy Holi!

Holi, India's colourful and vibrant spring festival, is here. On Monday people will celebrate the Rangwali Holialso known as Dhulandi or Dhulendi. Rangwali Holiis the main Holi celebration. Holi is celebrated on the Phalguna Purnima tithi that started at 3:27 AM on March 28 and will end at 12:17 AM on March 29. Holi is incomplete without Gulal or the dry powdered colour or the wet colours, which are mixed with water. These days, most people go for natural and organic colours. Some also make Gulal with dried and crushed flower petals.

This year's Holi festivities amid the Covid pandemic calls for utmost care and precautions particularly at a time when there is a spike in infections across India. No public Holi celebrations have been allowed to check large gatherings. But celebrating Holi at home can be great fun. We suggest this Holi do up your home beautifully. Forget greys and whites, and throw in colours.

Here are Holi Rangoli designs for you

What is Holi without Rangolis? Rangolis can be made at the entrance and in every room. Decorate rooms with the vibrant spring flowers and candles with fragrances. Both the young and old in the family can involve themselves in making Holi rangolis. If case you do not want to make them, you can always look for ready-made rangoli patterns that are available in the market. Just pick your favourite pattern and all you need to do is stick onto the floor. Take a look at these beautiful designs.

Holi 2021 images: A beautiful Holi rangoli design for the entrance. Happy Holi!

Holi 2021 images: Here's a cheerful butterfly rangoli design. Happy Holi!

Holi 2021 images: A simple floral patern that even kids can do. Happy Holi!

Holi 2021 images: A diya can brighten up a Holi rangoli. Happy Holi!

Holi 2021 images: Both colours and flowers can be used for Holi rangoli. Happy Holi!

Holi Rangoli in 4 easy steps

Choose a nice and simple rangoli pattern Draw the pattern on a paper or make a grid with small dots of colour Make cutouts of the drawing and put it on the ground and fill in with coloured powder or join the dots you have made and the pattern is done You may also use flower petals, diyas and candles to decorate the rangoli.

Wish you a safe and Happy Holi

