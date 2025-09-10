'Pak Link Established': Himanta Sarma On Probe Linked To Congress MP's Wife

The Special Investigation team, which was probing a Pakistan national and his alleged connection with Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Coulburn, has submitted its report this evening to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Now, Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed the report has revealed "startling facts" that point to a larger conspiracy undermining India's sovereignty. "During the course of this exhaustive investigation, the SIT has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation," he wrote on X.

Referring to Mr Gogoi and his wife, the Chief Minister claimed the SIT has established the "involvement of a British national who is also married to an Indian Member of Parliament in the larger nefarious activities of Pakistan national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh".

The SIT was probing a case registered with the Assam CID against Ali Taqueer Seikh, who works with a climate action group CDKN, which had alleged links with Ms Coulborn, a British national.

Earlier, Mr Sarma claimed that Mr Sheikh had reportedly visited India 18 times and that he had initial information which might lead to facts which would be "startling".

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha MP has sharply reacted to the allegations and said that Mr Sarma "has been issuing fabricated statements to hide the large-scale corruption undergoing in his government".

The state Congress president also claimed that CM Sarma would fail to secure his chair in the next Assembly polls as there is huge resentment among the people against the ruling party.

"People have already made up their mind to overthrow the BJP government from power in Assam. The next government will work for the benefits of poor and unemployed people. Many leaders from the BJP have joined the Congress party today due to corruption in Sarma's rule. Apart from that, intellectuals from the civil society also joined us in large numbers," the Jorhat MP said.

In past, the Assam Chief Minister had questioned Gaurav Gogoi's visits to Pakistan a decade back. The BJP had also been attacking Mr Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

The SIT had quizzed Ms Coulburn in connection with this case, apart from at least nine other people, sources said.

The Assam government earlier indicated that after the SIT's report, it might hand over the case to NIA since the case is linked to a country and a hostile country like Pakistan.