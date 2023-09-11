Himanta Sarma Unveils Gandhi Statue Outside Assam's New Assembly Complex

Bapuji is a beacon for our nation, said Himanta Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the new assembly complex on Monday, the inaugural day of the autumn session of the legislative assembly.

The autumn session of the assembly is the first sitting of the house in the new building.

Bapuji is a beacon for our nation.

"Honoured to have unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of the first session of the Assam Legislative Assembly in the new complex," Mr Sarma posted 'X'.

"The enduring message of peace, nonviolence and harmony (of Mahatma Gandhi) continues to guide and inspire us. Bapuji is a beacon for our nation."

The new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly was inaugurated on June 30 by Parliament Speaker Om Birla.

The Assembly was so long functioning from an old tea warehouse, which was converted for its sittings when Dispur became the capital of Assam in 1972.

The new complex is spread across 10 acres and houses the main building, which will also accommodate the House and annexe buildings for administrative and other sections, officials said.

The new House has a seating capacity for over 180 lawmakers.

The current strength of the Assembly is 126 MLAs.

