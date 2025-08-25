Himachal Up, Bihar, Northeast Down: How Rain Went Off-Track This Monsoon

Some changes in the pattern of monsoon rainfall has been recorded this year, with some states receiving short but intense spells of rain, Senior Scientist in India Meteorological Department or IMD, Dr. Naresh Kumar told NDTV on Monday. According to the latest meteorological data, the overall monsoon rainfall upto August 25, is 4 per cent above normal in the country, with most of met subdivisions reporting above-normal rainfall. The worst hit is Himachal Pradesh and unlike other years, the rainfall in Bihar and the northeastern states have received less than average rainfall.

The situation in Himachal's Kangra, Una and Chamba districts is extremely worrying. It has been raining continuously for the last 48 hours in these areas, due to which flood-like conditions have been created.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has issued a red alert for heavy rain today and tomorrow.

Due to landslides, 625 roads including 3 National Highways have been closed to traffic. Educational institutions in eight districts have been closed due to heavy rain. Life was badly disrupted as 1533 transformers stopped working and 168 drinking water schemes were affected.

A red alert was declared in many places of Himachal Pradesh for August 25 and 26.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, scientist of Meteorological Center Shimla, said, "Monsoon is currently active in the state".

Heavy to very heavy rains have been recorded in Bilaspur, Chamba, Mandi, Solan and Hamirpur districts. The rain is likely to continue in the state from August 25 to August 31.

A red alert was issued today for Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts, an orange alert for Bilaspur and Kullu, while a yellow alert has been issued for Shimla.

For August 26, a red alert has been issued in Chamba and Kangra districts, an orange alert for Mandi and heavy rain warning for other districts including Bilaspur and Hamirpur, he said.

According to the report released by the State Disaster Management Authority, 303 people have died in this monsoon, while 360 people have been injured and 1,212 houses have collapsed.