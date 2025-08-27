Highest Rainfall In Jammu Since 1910, Massive Damage Across Region

The rains and thunderstorm that have been ravaging Jammu for two days -- causing floods, landslides and massive damage -- appear to be gradually weakening. The water level in the region's raging rivers have dropped, but the scale of damage has been devastating, especially in areas like Peerkho and Nikki Tawi, where entire residential areas have been washed off.

Jammu had recorded 380 mm of rainfall in 24 hours -- the highest since 1910, when the weather observatory was established.

The water level is on way down in Tawi river that flows through the Jammu city. The water level in Chenab, though, is yet to abate.

But the marginal respite has been enough for the rescue and relief work, which has started in full swing since morning.

The army, national and state relief forces working in tandem, evacuated more than 5,000 people from low-lying flooded areas to safety.

Schools, colleges, universities, training institutes and government offices in Jammu remain closed. Similar action has been taken in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag in Kashmir Valley.

Mobile Internet, calling and fibre services have been restored at the G2 level by Jio and Airtel, while BSNL has asked its subscribers to switch to the G2 facility to avail these services in Jammu and Kashmir.

Train services between Jammu and Pathankot have been restored after remaining suspended on Tuesday.

Over the last two days, more than 30 people have died in the region -- 32 of them in a landslide in Katra on the route to Vaishno Devi.

The pilgrimage to the shrine was suspended after tons of mud and boulders hurtled down the mountainside around 3pm on Tuesday. The landslide struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine.

The fourth bridge over Tawi river collapsed.

The met office said while the overall intensity of the storm is reducing, light to moderate thunderstorms are likely to continue in isolated pockets.

Moderate convection is still widespread over Jammu plains -- including Jammu city, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri-Reasi and adjoining hilly areas. A few localized intense spells will continue southwest of Jammu and in parts of Kathua and Udhampur.

