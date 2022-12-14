'Higher Education Sector Is Being Saffronised': CPI(M) Slams Kerala Governor

CPI(M) lashed out at Kerala Governor for "saffronisation" of the higher education sector in the state.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary MV Govindan on Tuesday lashed out at Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan for saffronisation of the higher education sector in the state.

"The higher education sector is being completely saffronised. The Governor is making efforts as part of this. Left and democratic organisations have mobilized people in Kerala. The people of Kerala have surpassed the people of other states in many ways," said MV Govindan.

Referring to the Vizhinjam port protest in which the fishermen had been protesting against the Adani port project, alleging that it was not a natural port he said that people's protest was not opposed but the attempt to create a riot behind it was opposed.

The fishermen protesting alleged that it was not a natural port and that if one goes inside, they could see huge sand dunes dredged from the sea piled up.

Later, the fishermen's protest turned violent as the Vizhinjam Police arrested five protesters for allegedly blocking trucks in Thiruvananthapuram, leading to a scuffle. However, four of the five protesters were released later.

"We did not oppose people's protest. What was opposed was the attempt to create a riot behind it. Rioting, and attacking cops, is outrageous. We said that is not right. The government will complete the rehabilitation of Vizhinjam. The government has accepted six of the seven things demanded by the protesters in Vizhinjam," said MV Govindan.

Earlier on December 12, the Kerala High Court closed the plea of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd and Howe Engineering Projects seeking security for their employees and property from protesters at Vizhinjam.

The Single Bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman closed this after being informed by the counsel for the petitioners that no obstruction was being caused anymore at the site.

The court on August 26, directed the Kerala Police to ensure the maintenance of law and order at the construction site of Vizhinjam port.

In September, the Kerala region of the Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) launched a 'Janabodhana Yatra' from Moolambilly in Ernakulam district to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram as a part of a solidarity protest against the fishermen, who are holding protests at Vizhinjam against the Adani port project.

The churches of Kochi also extended their support to the fishermen, with priests and clergymen forming a human chain with the support of locals spread over 17.5 km.

