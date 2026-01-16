High Speed, Local Menu: Peek Inside India's 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

A landmark chapter for the Indian Railways is set to begin on January 17, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the nation's very first Vande Bharat Sleeper trains from Malda in West Bengal.

This state-of-the-art service is designed as an overnight link connecting Howrah, near Kolkata, with Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati, establishing a high-speed rail connection between West Bengal and Assam, both of which are currently poll-bound states.

The debut route of this premier service will cover a distance of approximately 1,000 km. Passengers can expect to complete the journey between Kolkata and Guwahati in roughly 14 hours.

Kapinjal Kishore Sarma, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railways, described the launch as a historic moment for railway passengers in the region. He told NDTV that the train is not only equipped with the latest global technology but has also been specifically designed to address common issues faced by long-distance travellers.

Unlike the existing daytime Vande Bharat models that feature chair-car seating, this version is a full-service, all-air-conditioned sleeper train. It offers three tiers of travel: 1AC, 2AC, and 3AC.

Speed: While the train is built to reach a top speed of 180 kmph, it is expected to operate at a maximum of 120–130 kmph.

Comfort: The berths feature ergonomic designs, supported by a world-class suspension system intended to provide an exceptionally smooth ride.

Hygiene: The train utilises advanced disinfectant technology that is capable of killing 99% of germs, with updated linens and towels provided for all passengers.

Safety: Security is a priority, with the indigenous Kavach automatic protection system installed alongside comprehensive onboard surveillance.

Automation: Automatic sliding doors are programmed to remain closed throughout the journey, opening only when the train arrives at a station.

One of the most unique aspects of the Howrah-Kamakhya service is the curated food menu. In a style similar to premium airline services, the catering is included in the ticket price and focuses on local flavours. Passengers travelling from Kamakhya to Howrah will be served Assamese cuisine, while those on the return journey from Howrah to Kamakhya will enjoy Bengali dishes.

Expected ticket prices for the service are:

3AC: Approximately ₹2,300

2AC: Around ₹3,000

1AC: Roughly ₹3,600

While the service begins with the West Bengal-Assam route, railway officials plan to implement the Vande Bharat Sleeper models on several other routes across India in the near future.