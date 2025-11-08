With PM Modi Inaugurating 4 New Vande Bharat Trains, Fleet Count At 164

Indian Railways now operates a total of 164 Vande Bharat Express train services across the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi, officials said.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity for the Indian Railway Board, told ANI, "We already have 156 Vande Bharat Express services across the country, and with the addition of 8 new services, the total will now be 164. Today, the Prime Minister flagged off the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express. Besides this, we are introducing Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express, Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, and one Ernakulam-Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express."

The newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism and support economic activity across the country.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation. The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee. By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development.

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala. This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

In Southern India, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes. The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option. The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration.

