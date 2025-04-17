Advertisement
High Court Summons D Fadnavis In Petition Challenging His 2024 Assembly Poll Win

The poll petition was filed by Congress' Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, who had lost to D Fadnavis by a margin of 39,710 votes.

Read Time: 2 mins
High Court Summons D Fadnavis In Petition Challenging His 2024 Assembly Poll Win
The Mahayuti swept the assembly polls, winning 230 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. (File)
Nagpur:

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday issued summons (notice) to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a poll petition challenging his 2024 win from the Nagpur South West assembly seat.

The poll petition was filed by Congress' Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, who had lost to Mr Fadnavis by a margin of 39,710 votes.

In the plea, Gudadhe alleged procedural lapses and corrupt practices and had sought that the HC declare Mr Fadnavis' win "null and void".

"The bench of Justice Pravin Patil issued summons to CM Fadnavis returnable on May 8," Mr Gudadhe's lawyer Pavan Dahat told PTI.

Several mandatory provisions were not followed during the polls held in November last year, Mr Gudadhe's lawyers Dahat and AB Moon claimed.

The Mahayuti swept the assembly polls, winning 230 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, following which Mr Fadnavis became CM.

Meanwhile, the High Court also issued summons to BJP MLA Mohan Mate from Nagpur West and Kirtikumar Bhangdia from Chimur seat in Chandrapur district in similar election petitions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

