Ganja Worth Rs 2 Crore Hidden In Specially Designed Truck Cavity Seized In Chennai, 2 Arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 320 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) worth around Rs 2 crore hidden in a specially designed cavity in a truck in Chennai and arrested two people.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the NCB's Chennai Zonal Unit intercepted a mini truck near the Karanodai Toll Plaza in the city on Sunday and found 150 packets of cannabis concealed in the cavity. The NCB confirmed the consignment was brought to Chennai from Andhra Pradesh.

The driver who transported the drugs from Andhra Pradesh and another person, who allegedly arranged fake number plates and a fake FASTag, have been arrested.

The NCB said the two men are part of a broader smuggling network and efforts are on to trace the other members.

The opposition in Tamil Nadu has been expressing concerns over the rise in drug consumption, particularly among the youth. Attacking the government, it has alleged that the state is becoming a hub for narcotics smuggling to other countries.

The state police and the ruling DMK have, however, maintained that no drugs are manufactured in Tamil Nadu and are, instead, smuggled in from other states. They said strict action is being taken against drug traffickers.