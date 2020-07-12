Heavy To Very Heavy Rains Likely Over Northeast India In Next 5 Days. (Representational)

India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over northeast India in next five days.

"Heavy to very heavy falls over northeast India, West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and adjoining East UP likely during next five days," IMD said.

It said that isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya on July 12 and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 12 and 13. The intensity of rainfall over these regions is likely to reduce gradually thereafter.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over East Bihar and neighbourhood at mid and upper tropospheric levels. The convergence of southwesterly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels very likely to continue over northeast and adjoining east India during next two days," the IMD said.

While heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra till July 16. Chhattisgarh''s Raipur received heavy rainfall. IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, for this week.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said that widespread moderate to heavy rainfall and at isolated places very heavy rain likely over Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada districts of Coastal region.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI senior scientist, IMD, Rajendra Kumar Jenamani said that Delhi-NCR and whole Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand receiving very good rainfall for last 2 days today also Punjab has reported hundred millimetre rainfall into three station.

"Haryana also reported heavy rainfall, more than 55 millimetres. We expect this area to be another 24 hours weather will be like this but thereafter there will be reduction for 2 to 3 days," he said.

"Reduction in the sense, only cloudy sky will be there and one and two spell may be there from July 14 evening. Delhi rainfall will substantial reduce 14 and 15 and then again start from 16 July," he added.

