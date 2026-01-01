Delhi Records 'Very Poor' Air Quality, Mumbai Sees Unusual Rain On New Year

India's two biggest cities witnessed contrasting weather as 2026 began, with Delhi shrouded in smog and Mumbai recording early morning rainfall.

Early morning visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed low visibility, with the city recording “very poor” air quality on Thursday.

VIDEO | Delhi wakes up under a blanket of smog as poor air quality continues to plague the national capital. Early morning visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path.



At 8:00 am on Thursday, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 371, placing it in the "very poor" category, according to official data.

At 8:00 am on Thursday, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 371, placing it in the “very poor” category, according to official data.

Delhi Tops List Of Most Polluted Cities

Delhi emerged as the most polluted city in the country on Thursday morning. Noida followed closely with an AQI of 364, while Ghaziabad ranked fifth with 338 and Greater Noida stood sixth at 336, all classified under the very poor air quality category.

Coldest December Day In Six Years

Alongside severe pollution, Delhi also endured an intense cold spell. The city recorded its coldest December day in six years on Wednesday, ending 2025 on a biting note as the maximum temperature plunged to 14.2 degrees Celsius.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that the last time the city recorded a lower maximum temperature was on December 31 in 2019, when the day's maximum had dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, about 6.2 notches below normal, the lowest this season, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, around 0.4 notches below the seasonal average.

The second-lowest maximum temperature this December was recorded on December 20, when it fell to 16.9 degrees Celsius, followed by December 19, while the third-lowest was on December 21, when the maximum settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius.

From January 3 onwards, colder conditions may develop as minimum temperatures could drop further, with cold northerly winds from the Himalayan region expected to move towards the national capital, he added.

Mumbai Wakes Up To Rain On First Day Of 2026

The New Year 2026 began on a rainy note for Mumbaikars as several parts of the country's financial capital witnessed heavy showers on Thursday morning.

Instead of welcoming the year with the first rays of sunshine, parts of Mumbai, especially the island city, were greeted by rains.

STORY | No sunshine as Mumbai wakes up to rains on first day of 2026



The New Year 2026 began on a rainy note for Mumbaikars as several parts of the country's financial capital witnessed heavy showers on Thursday morning. Instead of welcoming the year with the first rays of sunshine, parts of Mumbai, especially the island city, were greeted by rains.

The rains began shortly before 6:00 am. While it was more intense in several areas, many other places experienced drizzle. The intensity gradually reduced after 6:15 am.

(With inputs from PTI)