Have Sought Lok Sabha Ticket For Urmila Matondkar, Says Milind Deora

Actot Urmila Matondkar joined Congress on Wednesday after meeting Rahul Gandhi.

Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora said today that he has requested the high command to give a Lok Sabha ticket to actor Urmila Matondkar who joined the Congress yesterday after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

It is likely that she would be nominated from Mumbai North, as the party has already announced candidates from other four seats in Mumbai which it would be contesting.

Mr Deora, who took charge as the new Mumbai Congress chief, replacing Sanjay Nirupam, said, "We have requested party Rahul Gandhi to nominate Matondkar as a candidate."

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan also said that Urmila Matondkar's candidature will be declared soon.

