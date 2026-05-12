Have Scientists Found The Mythical River At Prayagraj Sangam?

For centuries, the Sangam at Prayagraj has been revered as the confluence of three rivers - the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati. While only two rivers are visible on the surface, scientists from one of India's premier research institutions now say there is strong scientific evidence of a third, buried river channel beneath the ground, lending fresh credibility to this long-held belief.

Researchers from the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, using advanced airborne geophysical techniques and confirmatory drilling, have identified a major palaeo river channel flowing between the Ganga and the Yamuna in the Ganga-Yamuna doab near Prayagraj. Palaeo rivers are ancient river systems that once flowed on the surface but are now buried under layers of sediment.

Dr Subhash Chandra, a scientist at CSIR-NGRI and a specialist in palaeo river channels, says the discovery is both scientifically robust and physically verified.

"This has been confirmed and sealed," Dr Chandra said. "We have done dedicated drilling over the identified paleo channel and the physical existence has been fully confirmed. There is no doubt."

A River Hidden Underground

The Paleo River lies 10 to 15 metres below the ground surface, completely masked by alluvial deposits, with no visible surface signature. According to Dr Chandra, its characteristics make it distinct from surface rivers or abandoned river courses.

"It is a big palaeo river having equal dimensions, the same base level as the Ganga and the Yamuna," he explained. "Since they have the same depth level, it shows that this is a completely third river, not the same river moving or changing course."

The buried river is about 4 to 5 kilometres wide, comparable in scale to both the Ganga and the Yamuna. The channel also shows meandering patterns similar to the two living rivers, indicating it flowed contemporaneously with them for a significant period.

Initially, scientists mapped a 45-kilometre stretch of this underground river. In a later phase, supported by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the survey was extended up to Kanpur, establishing a total length of around 200 kilometres. According to NGRI scientists, there is a strong likelihood that the Paleo River extends even further west, potentially towards the Himalayan region.

Does It Reach The Sangam?

The paleo chanel has been clearly identified up to about 25 kilometres before the present-day Sangam. Within the urban limits of Prayagraj, dense construction, power lines and infrastructure restrict the use of airborne electromagnetic sensors, limiting direct observation.

"There are weak channels and minor traces," Dr Chandra said. "We could not survey over the city because the electromagnetic sensors used in heli-borne surveys do not work over built-up areas. But we do not rule out that it emerges near the Sangam."

Scientists emphasise that the exact confluence point has shifted over time, as river courses migrate naturally, further complicating precise mapping near the modern Sangam.

Is there water in the buried river? Yes, partially. "There is water partly, and partly it is dry", Dr Chandra said.

The discovery has taken on major importance because groundwater levels in the Ganga plain are declining rapidly. Researchers believe this palaeo-river forms part of an interconnected aquifer system hydraulically linked to the Ganga and Yamuna.

Plans are now being explored to build recharge structures that would divert rainwater and surface water underground to recharge this buried channel.

"This will help increase the groundwater level," Dr Chandra explained. "That enhances the base flow to the river system during the summer season. It will help not only the quantity of water but also the quality, because groundwater recharge is relatively fresh."

Scientific Relevance And Water Management

According to the scientific paper published by the researchers, the palaeo-river is marked by porous and permeable structures, making it highly significant for groundwater storage and movement. Increasing groundwater levels in this buried system could support river flows during lean periods and aid long-term water management in the region.

The findings also carry implications for regulating industrial effluents and protecting aquifers, as knowing the location of major underground channels allows better planning and monitoring.

"This is very important to address hydrological issues," Dr Chandra said, pointing to the role such buried systems can play in sustaining river flow and groundwater health.

Saraswati Or Not?

Dr Chandra is careful to maintain strict scientific restraint and does not label the discovery as the River Saraswati. However, the location of the palaeo-river aligns closely with regions where mythology and historical accounts describe the lost Saraswati as flowing. The scientific paper notes that the discovery "adds a new physical dimension" to that belief.

While scientists will not extrapolate beyond evidence, the discovery provides the first physical indication that a significant river once flowed between the Ganga and Yamuna and later vanished from the surface.

Paleo channels are well-known geological features, but what makes this discovery exceptional is its size, continuity, and depth, matching two of India's largest rivers, and its proximity to the Sangam.

Three Rivers, Seen And Unseen

What is now firmly established is that besides the Ganga and Yamuna visible on the surface, a third major river channel exists below, buried under layers of time.

Whether one calls it a palaeo river or sees it as evidence of the legendary Saraswati, the discovery reshapes understanding of the Prayagraj Sangam, not only as a site of faith but also as a place where deep geological history and modern science intersect.

As science continues to peel back layers beneath the soil, the Sangam's story may finally be told not just through scripture and belief but through data, drilling, and discovery.