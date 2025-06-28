4,500-Year-Old Civilisation In Rajasthan Has Mythical River Saraswati Link

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unearthed evidence of a civilisation dating back 4,500 years in Bahaj village of Deeg district, Rajasthan.

The excavation, which began on January 10, 2024, has yielded several significant findings, including a 23-metre-deep paleo-channel which archaeologists are linking to the mythical Saraswati River, which is mentioned in the Rig Veda.

This ancient river system likely supported early human settlements and connected Bahaj to the larger Saraswati basin culture.

Over 800 artefacts have been unearthed in the excavation, including pottery, the oldest seals of Brahmi script, copper coins, Yajna Kund, Mauryan period sculptures, idols of Lord Shiva and Parvati, and tools made of bones.

The excavation has revealed evidence of five different periods, including the Harappan post-period, the Mahabharata period, the Mauryan period, the Kushan period and the Gupta period. The recent findings suggest that the Braj region has been a centre of religious, cultural, and historical heritage.



The excavation in Bahaj village reached a depth of about 23 meters, marking the deepest excavation ever conducted in Rajasthan to date.

ASI site head Pawan Saraswat told NDTV the excavation uncovered an ancient river channel, or paleo channel, potentially linked to the Rigveda's Saraswati River. He said this water system likely supported early human settlements, connecting the Saraswati valley with the Mathura and Braj regions.

According to the ASI team, the excavation also revealed Mahabharata-era layers with pottery and havan kunds, featuring rectangular and circular paintings and remains of fire rituals. The pottery matches descriptions of clothing and utensils from the Mahabharata period, officials said.

Archaeologists believe that excavations at this site have yielded a statue dating back to 400 BC, which is believed to be the head of the Mauryan Mother Goddess. Mud walls and pillars of the Gupta architectural style, furnaces related to metallurgy, which indicated the use of raw materials of copper and iron. Tools made of bones, including needles, combs and moulds, have been found in this form for the first time in India.

Other evidence found in the excavations includes terracotta statues of Shiva-Parvati, which are associated with the Shakti and Bhakti traditions. Conch shell bangles and semi-precious stone beads, which reflect the trade and beauty traditions of that period. More than 15 yajna kunds, which confirm the religious rituals of the Vedic and Uttarvedic periods.



Apart from this, a human skeleton has also been found during the excavation, which has been sent to Israel for examination.

The excavation offers a new direction to the understanding of the ancient history of not only Rajasthan but also the entire North India. The ASI has submitted a report to the Ministry of Culture, while the area is likely to be declared a National Archaeological Protected Area.