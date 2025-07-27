Advertisement
22-Year-Old Dies After Slashing Wrist, Jumping Of 3rd Floor Of House In Jaipur: Cops

On Sunday, a resident discovered Rohan's body and alerted his mother, who had gone to a nearby temple. She and other family members rushed to the scene, but Rohan had already passed away.

Read Time: 2 mins
The youth, identified as Rohan Chaudhary, was preparing for competitive examinations (Representational)
  • A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Jaipur's Harmara area, say cops
  • The youth, Rohan Chaudhary, was preparing for competitive exams
  • Rohan slashed his wrist and jumped from the third floor of his home
Jaipur:

A 22-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after slashing his wrist and jumping off the third floor of his house in Jaipur's Harmara area, police said on Sunday.

The youth, identified as Rohan Chaudhary, was preparing for competitive examinations and lived with his family in the Shiva Nagar locality. His father, Sheeshram Chaudhary, a retired Army personnel, was away visiting Kalyanpura village in Sikar on Saturday.

Rohan had dinner on Saturday night and went to his room on the third floor of the building. At some point during the night, he allegedly used a blade to slash his wrist before jumping onto the roof of a neighbouring house behind his residence, Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumawat said.

The police, aided by a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, collected evidence from the location. No suicide note was found.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Jaipur, Jaipur News, Jaipur News Latest
