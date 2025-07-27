22-Year-Old Dies After Slashing Wrist, Jumping Of 3rd Floor Of House In Jaipur: Cops

A 22-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after slashing his wrist and jumping off the third floor of his house in Jaipur's Harmara area, police said on Sunday.

The youth, identified as Rohan Chaudhary, was preparing for competitive examinations and lived with his family in the Shiva Nagar locality. His father, Sheeshram Chaudhary, a retired Army personnel, was away visiting Kalyanpura village in Sikar on Saturday.

Rohan had dinner on Saturday night and went to his room on the third floor of the building. At some point during the night, he allegedly used a blade to slash his wrist before jumping onto the roof of a neighbouring house behind his residence, Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumawat said.

On Sunday, a resident discovered Rohan's body and alerted his mother, who had gone to a nearby temple. She and other family members rushed to the scene, but Rohan had already passed away.

The police, aided by a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, collected evidence from the location. No suicide note was found.

