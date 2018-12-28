Have Nod For Further Probe Involving Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Hooda: Gurugram Top Cop

The police registered the case against Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Hooda and others on September 1

Gurugram Commissioner of Police K Rao on Friday said the Haryana government has given permission to further investigate the alleged land scam case registered against Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Rao said, "We had sought permission from the state government after the case was registered at a Gurugram police station. The authorities have granted us the permission, so we are investigating the alleged land scam further."

The police registered the case against Mr Vadra, Mr Hooda and others on September 1 at Kherki Daula police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of Surender Sharma, a resident of Tauru, alleging that a company belonging to Mr Vadra's Skylight Hospitality had cheated people and the government.

A case was registered under sections of 420 (cheating), 120 (hatching conspiracy) and 467, 468, 471(forgery) under the Indian Penal Code.

After the BJP came to power in Haryana, it set up a one-man commission of Justice SN Dhingra on May 14, 2015, to probe the land scam.

The commission probed the alleged irregularities in the grant of licence by the Haryana Department of Town and Country Planning to some companies, including those of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of then Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in Sector 83 of Gurugram for developing commercial colonies.

Deals were allegedly inked for land in Shikohpur, Sihi, Kherki Daula and Sikanderpur Badha villages in Gurugram.