Hathras Gang-Rape A 'Matter Of Shame For Nation'; Those Guilty Must Be Hanged: Arvind Kejriwal

"The guilty must be hanged at the earliest," Arvind Kejriwal said about the gang-rape in Hathras (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today termed the death of Hathras gang-rape victim a matter of shame for the country as well as for the governments and demanded the hanging of the guilty.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital this morning, days after being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, a senior police officer said.

"The death of Hathras victim is shameful for the entire society, country as well as for all the governments. It's highly sad that so many daughters are being sexually assaulted and we have not been able to protect them. The guilty must be hanged at the earliest," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The woman was shifted to the hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

She was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital.

The accused had also tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their attempt to rape her.

The four accused have been arrested.

