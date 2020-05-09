'One Of India's Biggest Drug Smugglers' Arrested From Haryana Hideout

Ranjeet Rana, one of India's biggest drug smugglers, was arrested from his hideout (Representational)

The Punjab Police today arrested from Haryana a drug smuggler who was wanted in a 532 kg heroin seizure case, police said.

Ranjeet Singh Rana was arrested from a hideout in Sirsa in Haryana, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta told news agency Press Trust of India.

Ranjeet Rana was wanted in a narcotics haul case in which the Customs department last year had seized 532 kg of heroin worth Rs 2,700 crore in rock salt consignments at the Integrated Check Post at Attari in Amritsar.

He was the kingpin of the narcotics haul.

Rana was arrested following recent arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen terror operatives in Amritsar.

"Following up further on arrests of Hizbul operatives in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the Punjab Police juggernaut moved further to arrest Ranjeet of Amritsar, one of the biggest drug smugglers of India from Sirsa today. Cheeta was wanted in 532 kg heroin haul from Attari in June 2019," the DGP tweeted.

Along with Ranjeet Rana, his brother was also arrested in an operation conducted by the Punjab Police in Haryana.

"Ranjeet Rana & his brother Gagandeep@Bhola arrested from Begu village in Sirsa, Haryana. Ranjit Rana@Cheeta, suspected to have smuggled in heroin & other drugs from Pakistan, camouflaged in as many as 6 rock salt consignments through ICP Amritsar between 2018-2019," Mr Gupta tweeted.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)