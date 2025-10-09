Haryana Man Arrested For Killing Girlfriend In Delhi Over Infidelity Suspicion: Cops

A 25-year-old man from Haryana has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend in her rented accommodation in south Delhi, suspecting her of infidelity, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Himanshu, a resident of Hansi and a history-sheeter was arrested on Wednesday night after he fled the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

He was in a relationship with Sakshi, who worked at a private company in Okhla and had been living in the Kotla Mubarakpur area for the past year, the officer said. The two had met in Rajasthan and then started dating, he added.

Initial investigation revealed that Himanshu visited Sakshi's house on Tuesday evening and the couple got into an argument over the accused doubting that she was already in a relationship with another man.

"During the argument Himanshu attacked her with a kitchen knife multiple times and fled the scene after locking the room from outside," the DCP said.

The incident came to light around 9.19 pm when a PCR call was received about a quarrel in the building and bloodstains on the staircase. The caller informed that his parents, who lived in the building, heard noises from the tenant's room, police said.

"A team was dispatched to the spot and upon reaching they found the door of a room on the first-floor locked from the outside. The lock was broken and the team found a woman was found lying in a pool of blood inside the room," the officer said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Injuries were found on her face and throat, suggesting that she had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, he added.

Police later identified her as Sakshi, from Delhi's Hauz Khas.

More than 250 CCTV footage from nearby areas and technical surveillance helped trace the accused to Haryana, where he was arrested. A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

