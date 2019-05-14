Haryana Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Result Date - All You Need To Know

2019 Haryana Election Results will be declared on May 23.

Haryana voted on May 12 in the sixth phase of voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. A total of 223 candidates are in contest from 10 seats - Ambala, Sirsa, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Hisar, Gurgaon, Karnal and Faridabad. Of the total number of candidates, nine are women and 87 are crorepati. The voting percentage in Haryana was recorded to be 69.5 per cent. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, the voter turnout was 71.4 per cent with BJP won on Congress won one seat from Rohtak and Haryana's Indian National Lok Dal, led by Om Prakash Chautala, won two seats - Sirsa and Hisar. Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Haryana Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

Some of prominent names from Haryana BJP lawmaker Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon, former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat and BJP lawmaker Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad. Dushyant Chautala is seeking second Lok Sabha term for Jannayak Janata Party in Hisar. He is locked in a triangular fight with Bhavya, the grandson of late three-time Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, and Brijendra Singh who is the son of Union minister Birender Singh.

The national election is being held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since its independence in 1947.

