Harvard vs Harvard: A Tale of 2 Letters And 2 Opinions On Delhi Protest

Days after a group of 100 Harvard University alumni issued a statement condemning "police brutality, unlawful detention, and violations of constitutional rights of all peaceful protestors" in Delhi on October 10, another group from the prestigious American university has decried the "campaign" against constitutional institutions.

The first letter was issued on October 12 after thousands of protesters were detained by Delhi Police on October 10.

The October 12 letter stated: "We call upon the government and the law enforcement authorities to immediately cease and desist from all violations of connstitutional rights... and ensure that those responsible for abuses are held accountable".

Read | CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Jailed For 5 Days For Jantar Mantar Trespass

Letter issued by 100 Harvard alumni on October 12

The latest letter, signed by 44 individuals associated with Harvard and issued on Wednesday, has cautioned against attacks on institutions.

"In moments such as these, silence cannot be an excuse for indifference," the statement from group calling themselves Harvard Community said.

It added: "We are deeply concerned by the negative public discourse and concerted campaign against India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India, the Supreme Court, the office of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, and Parliament."

The letter has also criticised the reports on "the use of Harvard University's name to lend credibility to a political campaign without appropriate authorisation", in an apparent reference to the October 12 letter by the alumni group.

Letter issued by 44 from Harvard community on October 14

The group has also objected to the use of terms like "siege" to describe the situation in India amid the crackdown on protests as it questions the "intent" behind the protests.

"The language used to describe India as being under "siege" and to characterise constitutional authorities as "thieves" or "compromised" raises serious concerns about the intent to undermine public trust in democratic institutions."

Read | In First Show Of Support, Rahul Gandhi Backs CJP Leaders Jailed For Protest

Delhi Police had imposed a practical lockdown with strict curbs on metro trains and internet in parts of Delhi on October 10 after the online group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced its protest against Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of protesters were detained as they attempted to reach Jantar Mantar for the protest. A large number of journalists and lawyers were also rounded up.

While the Harvard group stated that police actions deserve to be scrutinised, it has cautioned against "sweeping accusations and abusive rhetoric".

"The actions of law enforcement agencies to uphold public order deserve fair scrutiny, but sweeping accusations and abusive rhetoric cannot substitute for evidence, due process or institutional accountability. The dignity of public servants and the offices they hold must also be respected," the statement said.

Read | 20,000 Paramilitary Personnel To Stay Put In Delhi For A Month Amid Protests: Sources

"The Constitution, rule of law, and civil liberties must be respected at all times, not just when it suits our interests. Our commitment must remain to the Constitution, not convenience; to justice, not selective outrage; and to democratic institutions, not the politics of accusation."

The statements from the competing Harvard groups have come amid widespread criticism of the government's handling of the protests against the CEC. Opposition INDIA bloc and various other groups have been demanding Gyanesh Kumar's sacking after recent media reports on the functioning of the election commission and the SIR exercise currently underway.