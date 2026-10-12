20,000 Paramilitary Personnel To Stay Put In Delhi For A Month Amid Protests: Sources

Some 20,000 paramilitary personnel who have been deployed for security in the national capital amid the protests by Opposition bloc INDIA and other groups will stay put for at least one month, sources have said.

The decision to retain this many personnel was taken in view of the upcoming festival season too, when there's a surge in crowds in markets and other public places, sources said.

Delhi also got three new designated protest sites today - Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground. Jantar Mantar, in the city's high-security central zone, which had been the designated protest site until now has been de-notified.

READ | Jantar Mantar No Longer A Protest Venue, Delhi Gets 3 New Designated Sites

Sources said a thorough audit of security arrangements of the new protest sites has been completed.

The INDIA bloc led by leaders including the Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marched towards the Supreme Court this evening to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Security has been tightened at the city's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order.

The police have intensified vehicle checks at the borders and stepped up verification drives at hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas.

Thousands of Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in addition to the paramilitary forces. New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners monitoring developments on the ground.

The INDIA bloc's protest strategy today sought to attract a wider range of participants by projecting it as a "democratic protest" and not political. Though the protest originally began as a way to demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise, it changed into a narrative that encouraged participation from students and civil society organisations.