'Jantar Mantar Chalo', A Video Game That Lets You Join A Protest From Home

What if you could take part in a protest without stepping onto the streets or travelling to Delhi? A new video game lets players experience a demonstration from either side of the barricades, allowing them to play as a protester trying to reach Jantar Mantar or a police officer attempting to stop them.

The game comes amid a series of protest calls in the national capital. Created by a young technology professional, it turns the challenges of organising a demonstration into a satirical gaming experience, allowing players to express dissent virtually without physically participating in a protest.

The game, titled Jantar Mantar Chalo, was developed by 27-year-old Suraj Kushwah, an IT professional based in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to NDTV, Suraj said: "I was inspired by news coverage of recent calls for marches towards Jantar Mantar and wanted to create a 3D game in which players would have to navigate police deployments and find their way to the protest site. I was quite worried about the current situation in the national capital. It's causing a lot of discomfort for a lot of people."

He has also asserted that he likes the way Gen Z takes things lightly. They are not at all concerned with complicating things; rather, they want to have fun and make content. "I have seen a lot of reels. That has also inspired me a lot," he said.

Suraj uses the Instagram username Bugswriter. He works as a DevOps engineer at oneplay.in and also runs a YouTube channel focused on Linux, which has around 30,000 subscribers from across the world.

Although he studied game design in college, Suraj said he used AI tools, including Claude, to assist with parts of the coding process. Other tools helped with the artwork. The central idea and gameplay design, however, were his own. He cited Slither.io as one of his inspirations.

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Build A Procession, Break Barricades

Players can choose between two roles: an andolankari (protester) or a Delhi Police officer.

As a protester, the objective is to reach Jantar Mantar, recruit people to join the procession, negotiate barricades and hold a dharna at the centre of the designated protest area for as long as possible. Building a larger kafila makes it easier to advance through the game.

The journey is filled with obstacles that reflect the challenges associated with demonstrations in Delhi. Players encounter notifications about metro station gates being shut, lathi charges and disruptions to internet connectivity. Glitching pop-ups simulate network outages, adding another layer of difficulty to the virtual march.

Detention is also part of the gameplay. Players who fail to evade the police can be taken to locations such as Narela or the Kapashera border and must find their way back towards the protest site.

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Gamchhas, Golgappas And Detention Centres

The game mixes political satire with elements of everyday life in Delhi. Players can stop at a tea stall for a brief break or eat golgappas to replenish their stamina. A gamchha can be used as a tool to evade CCTV cameras.

Temporary detention centres also feature in the game, with locations such as the Burari and Kapashera grounds forming part of the virtual protest landscape.

The surroundings offer another layer of social commentary. Potholes, overflowing garbage bins and cows blocking roads become obstacles on the way to Jantar Mantar, while roadside food stalls offer moments of respite.

Playing As The Police

The game offers a different objective for those choosing the Delhi Police side. Instead of trying to reach the protest site, players must prevent demonstrators from getting there.

They can use lathis and tear gas, detain protesters and transport them in police buses. The opposing objectives allow players to experience the same demonstration from two contrasting perspectives.

By combining barricades, recruitment, detention and familiar urban inconveniences, Jantar Mantar Chalo transforms the process of reaching a protest site into a satirical contest between demonstrators and the police.