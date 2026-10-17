Delhi Traders Warn Protests Could Cause Rs 10,000-Crore Loss By Diwali

Ramlila Maidan became one of Delhi's new designated protest venues just days ago. Now, traders want a planned Congress rally there shifted, saying another round of traffic restrictions could hurt businesses ahead of Diwali.

The demand came on Saturday as the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) claimed protests and security curbs had already cost Delhi businesses nearly Rs 3,000 crore this month.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the October 10 demonstrations caused losses of around Rs 2,000 crore, followed by another Rs 1,000 crore between October 13 and 16 as roads were blocked, Metro services disrupted and commercial areas faced restrictions.

Of the estimated losses, retail accounted for Rs 1,800 crore and wholesale trade Rs 600 crore, the association said. Goyal warned the figure could cross Rs 10,000 crore by Diwali on November 8 if the disruptions continued.

Another group, Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, has written to the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi Police Commissioner and MCD Commissioner seeking cancellation or relocation of an INDIA bloc programme proposed at Ramlila Maidan.

The letter refers to a proposed programme from October 29 to November 3. Delhi Police, however, said that it had issued Congress a no-objection certificate for a rally on November 1.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said the party approached police after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi confirmed availability of the ground. Congress would now take the police certificate to the civic body for the booking process.

The traders say the location is the problem. Ramlila Maidan is close to wholesale markets including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli and Chawri Bazar, where the weeks leading up to Diwali are crucial for sales and deliveries.

The Mahasangh claimed recent protests had already affected nearly 30 per cent of wholesale trade. It fears another large gathering could lead to delayed shipments, cancelled orders and loss of customers.

The association also warned that diversions could affect access to Lok Nayak and GB Pant hospitals and New Delhi Railway Station. It sought uninterrupted passage for ambulances, patients and passengers.

Its objection, the letter said, is to the venue and timing, not the right to peaceful protest.

Just a day earlier, the New Delhi Traders' Association had asked demonstrators to avoid Connaught Place and use designated protest sites instead.

"They have a right to protest, we have a right to livelihood," it said.

On October 11, Delhi Police named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as designated demonstration venues, removing Jantar Mantar from the list.

The disagreement has already reached the courts. On Friday, the Supreme Court declined to issue an immediate order on a separate plea over protests at Connaught Place, with Chief Justice Surya Kant observing, "We hope better sense will prevail on everyone."

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has disputed the claim that peaceful protests cause business losses, arguing that restrictions imposed by the government are responsible.

The Mahasangh has sought talks with authorities before the rally arrangements are finalised, while CTI has demanded restrictions on demonstrations in central Delhi until Diwali and relief for affected businesses.