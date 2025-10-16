'A Historic Homecoming': Sri Lankan PM Returns To Alma Mater Hindu College

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Thursday returned to her alma mater in India - Delhi University's prestigious Hindu College. Amarasuriya's return to Hindu College marks a historic homecoming that celebrates her journey and strengthens the ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Her daylong visit is packed with formal ceremonies, vibrant cultural performances, and heartfelt interactions, showcasing the deep bond between the two nations.

Tomorrow, the Sri Lankan prime minister will attend the NDTV World Summit in the national capital.

'A Familiar Face in Hindu's Library'

Imagine this: you're a young sociology student at Hindu College, walking these historic corridors, debating ideas in Classroom 27, and soaking in the energy of the North Campus.

Fast forward 30 years, and you're returning - not just as an alumnus, but as the prime minister of Sri Lanka. That's the incredible story of Harini Amarasuriya.

For Amarasuriya, this is more than a diplomatic visit - it's a return to her roots, to the classrooms and corridors that shaped her. For the students and faculty, it's a moment to celebrate an alumna who embodies the power of education to transform lives and nations.

🔴Watch #LIVE | Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Aamarasuriya at her alma mater Hindu College while in India for a 3-day visit https://t.co/ZHMeksYh3c — NDTV (@ndtv) October 16, 2025

Known for her academic rigor during her college days, she was a familiar face in the library, often immersed in books and debates.

"She was a warm, down-to-earth individual, deeply engaged in academia," recalled Principal Anju Srivastava.

"Even then, you could see her passion for understanding society and her potential to make a difference," Srivastava added.

The Schedule Of Visit To Alma Mater

Amarasuriya's daylong visit to Hindu kicked off with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by 16 NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets, followed by a symbolic tree plantation on the college's front lawn. Students will showcase their talents through cultural performances at the Sanganeria Auditorium.

Amarasuriya will also tour the skill training facility at the perfumery lab and the e-knowledge centre in the library, a nod to her love for the space.

The Sri Lankan prime minister will also visit Classroom 27 to relive her student memories. The college has also proposed a Socio-Ethnographic Lab named after her.

Hindu College is already exploring research and industry-driven initiatives with Sri Lankan institutions, including potential student and faculty exchange programmes.

Meanwhile, students are buzzing with excitement.

It's surreal to think someone who studied in the same classrooms as us is now a prime minister. It makes us hopeful that one can reach a position of power with sheer strength of education. We need more women global leaders. I'm excited to ask her questions about her transition from academia to politics and the challenges she faced," said a third-year sociology student.

