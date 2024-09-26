Hindu College Expresses Pride In Its Alumna Harini Amarasuriya Becoming Sri Lanka's PM

The Hindu College in Delhi has expressed its "immense pride" in its alumna, Harini Amarasuriya, becoming the 16th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

"Hindu College proudly celebrates the remarkable achievement of its alumna, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who has made history by becoming the 16th Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the third woman to hold this prestigious office. Dr. Harini's journey from the classrooms of Hindu College to the highest office in her country is a moment of immense pride for her alma mater," the college said in a statement.

Amarasuriya of the National People's Power (NPP) party is an academic, rights activist, and university lecturer and is known for her work in education and social justice. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in Sri Lankan politics.

Reflecting on this extraordinary milestone, Hindu College's principal, Prof. Anju Srivastava, shared, "Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was a student of the Sociology Department during her academic years at Hindu College from 1991 to 1994. We are incredibly proud of her success and her rise to such a significant leadership role. We are sure that her time at Hindu College played a part in shaping her path to becoming a transformative leader."

Hindu College has long fostered leadership skills through its unique student-led parliamentary system, where students elect a prime minister and leader of the opposition each year.

"This system broadens students' horizons and helps cultivate the leaders of tomorrow. Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is a shining example of how this experience can inspire and empower students to make a lasting impact on society and their nation," Srivastava said .

"We are confident that Dr. Harini Amarasuriya's leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to public service will serve as a beacon of hope for Sri Lanka, guiding the nation towards greater progress and prosperity," she added.

Amarasuriya becomes Sri Lanka's third woman Prime Minister after Sirimavo Bandaranaike and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga. The new Sri Lankan PM is the first academic-turned-politician to assume office. Harini Amarasuriya entered Parliament through the NPP national list in 2020.

