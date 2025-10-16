'Look Forward To Meeting PM Modi At NDTV World Summit': Sri Lankan PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya is "excited" to participate in the NDTV World Summit tomorrow at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Summit, to be held on 17th and 18th October, is a global conversation of immense consequence.

Expressing joy on being in India, Amarasuriya said, "I am very excited, and I am looking forward to it very much and to meeting Prime Minister Modi as well."

Last week, through a video message, Amarasuriya shared similar joy and expectations from the visit. "I am looking forward to participating in the NDTV World Summit, where I will have the opportunity to engage with global leaders and thinkers. I hope to share Sri Lanka's perspectives on international cooperation and economic resilience. And to contribute to meaningful conversations on the pressing challenges of our region and the world," she said.

Talking about India-Sri Lanka relations, Amarasuriya said the two nations are "bound together by history, culture and shared values." She also hopes to use this opportunity to "strengthen cooperation" in every sphere, such as trade, investment, education, development and beyond.

Harini Amarasuriya's India Visit

Amarasuriya arrived in Delhi today to take part in the NDTV World Summit and talk about 'Steering change in uncertain times' on the first day of the two-day event. This is her first visit to India ever since she assumed office on September 24, 2024.

Amarasuriya is the 16th Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the third woman to hold office.

Earlier in the day, Amarasuriya visited her alma mater - Delhi University's Hindu College, where she studied sociology. Amarasuriya's return to Hindu College marks a historic homecoming that celebrates her journey and strengthens the ties between India and Sri Lanka.

NDTV World Summit

The theme of the 2025 edition is 'Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal'. It is an invitation to confront uncertainty with imagination, to see resolve not as reaction but as deliberate intention, and to embrace renewal not as a return to the past but as the creation of futures yet to be defined.

The 2025 edition of the NDTV World Summit will bring together an extraordinary gathering of minds - heads of state, cultural icons, business architects, innovators, and voices of moral imagination to engage in a new kind of dialogue. One rooted in courageous questioning, in thoughtful exploration of what it means to navigate complexity with clarity and conscience.

