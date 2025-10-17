PM Modi Meets Sri Lankan PM, Both Leaders To Attend NDTV World Summit Today

Innovation, women's empowerment, welfare of fishermen were among subjects discussed with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he welcomed the Sri Lankan leader at his residence on Friday.

The meeting comes shortly before the two leaders are set to meet again later this evening at the NDTV World Summit at Bharat Mandapam, a world-class convention centre located at Pragati Maidan.

"Glad to welcome Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ms. Harini Amarasuriya. Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation and welfare of our fishermen," PM Modi posted on X.

"As close neighbours, our cooperation holds immense importance for the prosperity of our two peoples as well as the shared region," PM Modi added.

Amarasuriya, who is on her first visit to India since assuming office last year, will talk about 'Steering change in uncertain times' on the opening day of the two-day World Summit.

The theme of the 2025 Summit is 'Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal'.

It is an invitation to confront uncertainty with imagination, to see resolve not as reaction but as deliberate intention, and to embrace renewal not as a return to the past but as the creation of futures yet to be defined.

"I am looking forward to participating in the NDTV World Summit, where I will have the opportunity to engage with global leaders and thinkers. I hope to share Sri Lanka's perspectives on international cooperation and economic resilience. And to contribute to meaningful conversations on the pressing challenges of our region and the world," Amarasuriya had said earlier in a video message.

Shortly after the Lankan leader's session, PM Modi will speak about "Unstoppable Bharat: The Force of Now" at the Summit.