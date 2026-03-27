'Harassed By Wife, In-Laws': Pune Man, 20, Poisons Himself, Records Video

Driven to the edge by alleged harassment and mental torture by his wife and in-laws, a 20-year-old man has died by suicide after consuming rat poison in Pune. Before taking the step, the man recorded a video detailing the ordeal he was subjected to and sent it to a friend.

Police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against seven people, including the wife.

Mohammed Saad Asif Sayyad (20), who was originally from Malegaon in Nashik district, lived in the Jambhulwadi area of Pune. Officials said Saad had a dispute with his wife, Karimunnisha aka Nisha Khan, and she and his in-laws had subjected him to constant harassment.

On Thursday, Saad recorded a video on his phone in which he detailed the harassment and named seven people, including Nisha. He sent the video to a friend in Malegaon and then consumed rat poison.

"A case of abetment to suicide was registered on Friday. The accused who have been named in the FIR are Nisha, Sarwar alias Kaif Khan, Reshma Kamrukhan, Shama Javed Sheikh, Javed Sheikh, Atharva Kale, and Ishita. Sayyad's mobile phone has been seized to facilitate a forensic examination of the video," an official said.

(With inputs from Yashpal Sonkamble)