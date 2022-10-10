Pune Man Dies By Suicide Over Threat Of Nude Video Being Leaked: Cops

Efforts were on to arrest the accused, police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after being blackmailed over an objectionable video, a Pune police official said on Monday.

The man was found dead in his house in Dhanakwadi area recently and a probe revealed a fraudster had threatened to upload a nude video of his and had also extorted money, the official said.

"The victim was conversing with this fraudster, who had posed as woman. He made a video and then sought money from the victim. He was forced to send Rs 4,500 though a payment app on several occasions," the Sahakarnagar police station official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered against an unknown person and efforts were on to arrest him, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)