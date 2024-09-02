Harassed By Loan Recovery Agents, Couple, Daughter Die By Suicide In UP: Cops

The villagers said the family was hurt by this and they killed themselves, cops said (Representational)

A couple and their 18-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison, police here said on Monday, with villagers claiming they were harassed by recovery agents after they failed to repay a bank loan.

The incident occurred in the Sapnavat village of Kapurpur area, police said, adding that they are yet to receive a complaint in the matter.

Villagers alleged that agents from the private bank were constantly harassing the family to repay the loan, police said.

Sanjeev Rana (48) lived with his wife Premvati (45), daughter Payal (18) and two minor sons.

Some time ago, he had taken a loan of about Rs 5 lakh from a private bank for the education of his children, Kapurpur Station House Officer (SHO) Avnish Sharma said.

On the night of August 31, five recovery agents reached Mr Rana's house and threatened the family, police said.

The villagers said the family was hurt by this and they killed themselves, the police said.

The couple's sons were not at home when they consumed poison, police said.

The villagers admitted the three to a private hospital in Meerut.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the family died by suicide because they were unable to repay the loan, Circle Officer Stuti Singh said.

Mr Singh said that Sanjeev Rana died on Sunday night while his wife and daughter died on Monday.

No complaint has been lodged in the case, SHO Sharma said.

