Doctor At UP Hospital Forgets Surgical Needle Inside Woman's Head, Probe On

The woman was rushed to a private hospital after pain due to the needle stuck inside

In an incident that raises serious questions about the state healthcare system, the doctor at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur left a surgical needle inside an 18-year-old's head after stitching up an injury.

Sitara was rushed to a community health centre after she suffered a head injury during a clash with neighbours. The doctor said she needed stitches on her head. He and the healthcare staff performed the procedure, bandaged the woman's head and sent her home.

Back home, the woman started screaming with pain. Her family members rushed her to a private hospital. The doctors there opened up the wound again and were shocked to find the needle inside. It was only after it was removed that the woman felt some relief.

The woman's mother said the doctor at the state-run community health centre was drunk. "We don't want anyone to go through this. We want action," she said. The woman's mother also showed the needle extracted from her daughter's head.

Chief Medical Officer for Hapur district, Dr Sunil Tyagi, said they are aware of the incident at the community health centre. "We have ordered an investigation by a two-member team. As soon as we get a report, we will take action."

Asked about the family's allegation that the doctor was drunk at the time of the procedure, the senior medical official replied, "There is no such doctor in the district. And the doctor in this case does not drink at all."

Surgical needles left in the body of the patient can cause chronic pain, irritation, and even organ injury.

Inputs from Mohd Adnan