Bride, Groom Kiss At UP Wedding. Then Both Families Fought With Sticks

A groom's public display of affection for his bride led to a clash between their families after he kissed her during their wedding in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The wedding venue in Hapur's Ashok Nagar turned into a battlefield as the bride's family thrashed the groom's relatives on stage after the newly-weds exchanged a kiss during the varmala ceremony.

Enraged by the groom's act, an argument ensued between the two sides. Soon after, the bride's family members climbed on the stage carrying sticks and beat up the groom's family. Six people, including the bride's father, were injured in the clash.

The police were called and seven people from both families were detained. The injured were rushed to a local hospital.

According to the police, the bride's father had arranged the weddings of his two daughters on Monday night. While the first wedding concluded without any trouble, the second ceremony, took a turn for the worse.

The bride's family alleged the groom forcibly kissed her on stage while the groom said that the bride had insisted on being kissed after the varmala ceremony.

Senior Hapur police officer Rajkumar Agarwal said that so far, no written complaint has been received from either family in the case and action will be taken on receipt of complaint.

The six people have been charged for disturbing public peace under section 151 of Indian Penal Code.

With inputs from Mohd Adnan