UP Wedding Gone Wrong: Man Tied To Pole, Beaten Over Mistaken Identity

A wedding procession from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur to neighbouring Deoria district Wednesday night took a wrong turn when a man, mistakenly accused of theft, was brutally beaten on camera. The video of the beating has since gone viral.

The events took place in Tarkulwa village of Deoria, where the wedding party had arrived at a local marriage hall. One of the participants, visibly drunk, wandered off from the group and lost his way. Around midnight, the man knocked on the door of a house. Mistaking him for a thief, locals began shouting "thief, thief," fueled by the recent memory of a theft that had occurred in the neighbourhood the previous day.

A crowd quickly gathered, and the man was forcibly tied to an electric pole. Despite his protests, he was beaten with kicks and punches as the mob interrogated him. During the assault, several bystanders filmed the brutal scene, later sharing it on social media, where it quickly went viral.

The police were alerted and arrived at the scene to find the man severely injured. He was taken to the local police station where his wounds were treated. In the morning, the victim's family arrived to collect him and took him home.