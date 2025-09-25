Family Sent UP Man To Rehab. He Got Addicted To Eating Spoons, Toothbrushes

At a de-addiction centre in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, an angry patient would steal spoons from a pile of utensils and push them down his throat. Many days later, he complained of pain in his stomach and through a surgery, 29 steel spoons, 19 toothbrushes and two pens were retrieved.

35-year-old Sachin, a resident of Hapur, was moved to a de-addiction centre in Hapur by his family. His anger over being left there was compounded by the small amount of food being fed to the patients there. "In the entire day, we would be given very less vegetables and just a few chapatis. If something came from home, most wouldn't reach us. We would sometimes get one biscuit in a day," he said.

The enraged man would then steal steel spoons, go to the bathroom, break them into pieces, place them in his mouth and push them down his throat, sometimes pushing it down with water.

Soon, he experienced stomach pain and was taken to a hospital. X-rays and CT scans revealed the shocking presence of spoons, toothbrushes and pens in his stomach. An attempt was made to remove the objects through endoscopy, but it failed given the amount present in his stomach. "Such problems often occur in people with psychological problems," said Dr Shyam Kumar, a doctor at the hospital where Sachin was operated upon.

(With inputs from Mohammed Adnan)