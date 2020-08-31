Onam Is A Unique Festival, Which Celebrates Harmony: PM Modi

Onam 2020 image: PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Onam

Happy Onam 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Onam. Onam is a "unique festival that celebrates harmony...," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. Kerala is celebrating Thiru Onam today, the main day in the ten-day Onam festival, traditionally marking a bumper harvest.

Prime Minister Modi posted a short portion from his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday on Onam. The video shows people making pookalams (flower carpets), farmers harvesting ripe paddy crop and families engaged in vibrant festivities. "Greetings on Onam...."It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health," PM Modi wrote along with the video.

Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health. pic.twitter.com/4pjpGRKk6Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted people on the occasion of Onam. Mr Shah said in his tweet that he hoped the festival brings harmony and prosperity. "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring joy, harmony, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. Happy Onam", the Home Minister posted on the microblogging site.

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring joy, harmony, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives.



Happy Onam! pic.twitter.com/8oOSoScZzE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

Onam celebrations are muted in Kerala this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kerala government is encouraging online celebrations in a bid to strike a balance between its biggest and most popular festival and the pandemic. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier appealed to people to follow the guidelines for Onam festivities and celebrate at home. Public gatherings and crowding for Onam Sadya have not been allowed by the state government. Fresh flowers, which are a key part of the festivities, can't be brought from outside to check the spread of the virus.