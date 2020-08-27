Onam 2020: Know All About Kerala Government's COVID-19 Guidelines

Happy Onam 2020 date: The main day for festivities is on August 31

Onam 2020: Kerala is trying to strike a balance between its biggest and most popular festival Onam and the novel coronavirus pandemic this year. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealed to people to follow the guidelines for Onam celebrations amid the pandemic. Mr Vijayan has directed the District Collectors to convene a meeting of traders to ensure that all precautionary measures are followed.

"Onam celebrations this time should be limited inside the homes. The floral carpet should be made with locally available flowers as we cannot risk the spread of COVID-19 from flowers brought from other regions," Mr Vijayan said, adding that the focus should be to stop the spread of the virus and reduce the death rate.

Onam is celebrated in Kerala at the beginning of Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam solar calendar.

Onam 2020: Here are the COVID-19 guidelines

Shops in the state will be open from 7 am to 9 pm

The timings are applicable only in non-containment zones till September 2

Fresh flowers for pookalams (traditional flower carpets) to be bought locally

Public celebrations in the state will not be allowed

Public gatherings for Onam Sadya is prohibited

People have been advised to avoid non-essential travel

Online shopping and home delivery have been encouraged

Big markets and malls must have limited number of people at a time

People must maintain strict social distance

On Thiru Onam (August 31) - the main festival day - vigilance will be stepped up

Health department to increase Covid-19 inspections as people visit the state from outside during Onam

At hotels and restaurants, food safety officers will conduct regular inspections

Kerala has been one of the most successful states in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The state now has 64,355 cases and 41,690 people have recovered.

Wishing you a safe and Happy Onam 2020!

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)